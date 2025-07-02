Jaishankar calls India-US defence ties 'most consequential' during Pentagon meet with US Defence Secretary

Washington DC [US], July 2 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon, where he highlighted the strategic importance of India-US defence ties, describing them as "one of the most consequential pillars" of the bilateral relationship.

Speaking during the meeting at the Pentagon, Jaishankar said, "I am here with you at the Pentagon because we believe that our defence partnership is, today, truly one of the most consequential."

The meeting comes on the heels of the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (QFMM) in Washington, marking another key engagement in a series of high-level India-US interactions.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed enthusiasm about the growing defence partnership between the two countries. He highlighted the integration of US defence systems into India's armed forces and outlined the goal of expanding industrial cooperation and co-production networks.

"The US is very pleased for the successful integration of many US defence items... building on this progress, we hope we can complete several major pending US defence sales to India, expand our shared defence industrial cooperation and co-production networks, strengthen interoperability... and formally sign a new framework of US-India major defence partnership," Hegseth said.

He added, "We are eager to work alongside you to realise our shared goals. They are deep and ongoing. The visit today marks an important milestone in the ongoing series of high-level engagements between our two great countries."

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in February this year, he and then-US President Donald Trump announced plans to sign a new ten-year Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership.

Both leaders had also welcomed the significant integration of US-origin defence equipment into India's military inventory. This includes platforms such as the C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster III, P-8I Poseidon aircraft, CH-47F Chinooks, MH-60R Seahawks, AH-64E Apaches, Harpoon anti-ship missiles, M777 howitzers, and MQ-9B drones.

Additionally, the two sides had announced plans to pursue new procurements and co-production agreements for Javelin Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and Stryker Infantry Combat Vehicles in India to rapidly meet India's defence requirements this year.

