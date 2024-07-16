Jaishankar calls on Mauritius PM Jugnauth, two leaders review special partnership

Port Louis [Mauritius], July 16 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday called on Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jagnauth in Port Louis and appreciated further broadenning of the special and enduring partnership between both the nations.

During his two day visit to Mauritius, EAM Jaishankar conveyed the warm greetings of PM Narendera Modi to Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jagnauth.

"Honored to call on PM @KumarJugnauthtoday in Port Louis. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Took stock of our special and enduring partnership and appreciated its further broadening. Looking forward to the continued collaboration and strengthening of- relations," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Jaishankar on Tuesday arrived in Mauritius for a two-day official visit. He thanked Mauritius Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin for his warm welcome and stated that he looked forward to productive engagements to take forward the special relationship between the two nations.

Earlier in the day, Mauritius Minister of External Affairs, Maneesh Gobin on Tuesday expressed gratitude to India for its unwavering support to Mauritius.

Gobin called it a 'momentous day' as he inaugurated development projects with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as India extended its support to Mauritius.

Gobin said Jaishankar and he inaugurated High Impact Community Development Projects, exchanged MoUs, and handed over OCI cards.

This comes around a month after PM Jugnauth visited India for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his new cabinet and Council of Ministers.

The visit marks one of Jaishankar's first bilateral engagements following his re-appointment in the PM Modi-led government. Previously, Jaishankar visited Mauritius in February 2021.

