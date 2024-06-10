Jaishankar calls on Prime Ministers of Mauritius, Bhutan, Nepal and Seychelles Vice President

New Delhi [India], June 10 : Union Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called upon Prime Ministers of Bhutan, Nepal, and Mauritius and Seychelles Vice President, who had attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After meeting Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif, Jaishankar said he looked forward to strengthening ties between the two nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Good to meet Vice President Ahmed Afif of Seychelles. Look forward to further strengthening our long-standing partnership."

During his meeting with Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Jaishankar spoke about the "unique and multifaceted friendship" between the two nations.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, Jaishankar in a post on X stated, "Great to meet PM Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan. Spoke about our unique and multifaceted friendship."

Jaishankar called upon Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and discussed the growing facets of cooperation between the two nations.

"So glad to call on PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' of Nepal. Discussed the growing various facets of India-Nepal cooperation," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar also called upon Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth. Mentioning details regarding his meeting, Jaishankar in a post on X stated, "Pleased to call on PM Pravind Jugnauth of Mauritius. Our conversation reflected the special India-Mauritius bond."

Earlier in the day, Union Minister S Jaishankar called upon heads of states of Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bangladesh who had attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After calling on Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Jaishankar stated that he looks forward to seeing New Delhi and Male work together.

"Delighted to call on President Dr Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives today in New Delhi. Look forward to India and Maldives working together closely," Jaishankar posted on X.

In another post on the X platform, Jaishankar after calling upon Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "Honoured to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh today. The India-Bangladesh Maitri continues to advance."

Jaishankar, who served as the External Affairs Minister in the previous cabinet of Prime Minister Modi called upon Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

"Appreciate President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka for receiving me this morning in New Delhi. Recognised the steady progress in India-Sri Lanka relations," Jaishankar posted on X.

Leaders from India's neighbourhood, the Indian Ocean region joined PM Modi on stage after he took oath for a third consecutive term last evening at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe greeted PM Modi, on the stage.

The heads of state also greeted President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. All the leaders also posed for a group picture. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers.

