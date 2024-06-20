Jaishankar calls on Sri Lanka PM, expresses confidence in development, connectivity initiatives

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 20 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Thursday afternoon and reaffirmed India's steadfast support through various development and connectivity projects.

During the meeting, Jaishankar emphasised India's commitment to bolstering bilateral ties through robust development assistance and capacity-building programmes.

In a statement following the meeting, Jaishankar underscored the importance of India's initiatives in Sri Lanka, aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of its people. He expressed confidence that ongoing efforts in development and connectivity would continue to yield positive outcomes, contributing to the socio-economic progress of Sri Lanka.

"Pleased to call on PM Dinesh Gunawardena of Sri Lanka today afternoon. Reiterated India's strong support through development and connectivity initiatives. Confident that our development assistance and capacity building programs will keep delivering for the aspirations of people of Sri Lanka," said EAM Jaishankar in a post on X on Thursday

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo and appreciated the progress made on various bilateral projects and initiatives.

They also jointly unveiled the virtual plaque to mark the formal commissioning of the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre built with a USD 6 million grant from India.

Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to the island nation conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to President Wickremesinghe.

The EAM discussed the way forward for India-Sri Lanka cooperation, especially in power, energy, connectivity, port infrastructure, aviation, digital, health, food security, education and tourism sectors.

Taking to the social media platform, Jaishankar said, "Honoured to call on Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Appreciated the progress made on various bilateral projects and initiatives."

"Under President @RW_UNP's guidance, discussed the way forward for the India-Sri Lanka cooperation, especially in power, energy, connectivity, port infrastructure, aviation, digital, health, food security, education and tourism sectors. Committed to working for the steady development of our traditionally close and friendly ties," he added.

Jaishankar also joined Sri Lankan President at the virtual commissioning of Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) and the virtual handing over of 154 houses under the housing schemes of the government of India.

"Joined Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Ministers and senior officials at the virtual commissioning of Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre(MRCC) and virtual handing over of 154 houses under GOl housing schemes," the EAM stated.

Jaishankar arrived in Sri Lanka today on his first visit after the beginning of the new term.

He thanked Sri Lankan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya and Eastern Province Governor Senthil Thondaman for their warm welcome.

Jaishankar's visit marks India's continued commitment to Sri Lanka, being its closest maritime neighbour. The visit is expected to add momentum to connectivity projects and other mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

