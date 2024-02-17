Jaishankar, Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly hold talks on bilateral ties

Munich [Germany], February 17 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday (local time). The talks between the two leaders focused on the present state of bilateral ties.

Jaishankar and Melanie Joly also exchanged views on the global situation. The talks between the two leaders come amid strained ties between India and Canada after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations that the Indian government was involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey in June 2023. India has denied the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated."

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Met my Canadian counterpart FM @melaniejoly

on sidelines of #MSC2024. Our conversation understandably focused on the present state of our bilateral ties. Was also useful to exchange views on the global situation."

The 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) got underway an in-person event from February 16-18, at its traditional venue, the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich, according to an official statement. This year's conference is being held under the chairmanship of the German Ambassador to the US, Christoph Heusgen.

Earlier, Jaishankar held a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and discussed global challenges and the pathway ahead. The two leaders reviewed preparations for the next meeting of India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "So good to meet my German colleague FM @ABaerbock on #MSC2024 sidelines. A wide-ranging conversation on global challenges and the pathway ahead. Appreciated her insights and assessments. Also reviewed preparations for the next meeting of our Inter-Governmental Consultations."

He also held a meeting with Argentina's counterpart, Diana Mondino and discussed economic and political cooperation between the two nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleasure to meet FM @DianaMondino of Argentina this evening. Discussed our economic and political cooperation. Look forward to working with her."

He also met the Greek Minister of National Defence Nikos Dendias. Sharing details regarding the meeting on social media platform X, Jaishankar stated, "Glad to meet Minister of National Defense of Greece @NikosDendias on #MSC2024 sidelines. Shared perspectives on the major security challenges facing the world today."

S Jaishankar met with European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Munich on Friday.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to catch up with EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF in Munich."

"Exchanged perspectives on the current global situation. Looking forward to welcoming him to India," he added.

Jaishankar also held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed the ongoing situation in West Asia, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.

In a post on social media platform X, the EAM posted, "Great to meet my friend US @SecBlinken this afternoon on MSC 2024 sidelines. Our talk centered on the situation in West Asia, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific. Reviewed the continuing progress in our bilateral ties."

Jaishankar on Friday began his engagements with United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Cameron. In the meeting, Jaishankar and Cameron discussed India-UK bilateral cooperation and global and regional issues.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, Jaishankar on X posted, "Started my engagements at #MunichSecurityConference by meeting UK Foreign Secretary @David_Cameron. A good discussion on our bilateral cooperation as well as global and regional issues. Also exchanged views on the cricket match underway."

Jaishankar held a meeting with Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel and discussed growing bilateral partnership. The two leaders also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict.

"Nice to meet DPM and FM @GabrielMariya of Bulgaria on #MSC2024 sidelines. Discussed our growing bilateral relationship and welcomed Bulgaria's decision to join @isolaralliance

. Also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar posted on X.

Additionally, EAM Jaishankar also met with Peru's Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez Olaechea and spoke about the significant reforms in the United Nations and India-Peru economic cooperation.

