Jaishankar chairs meeting with MEA officials, discusses vision of 'Vishwabandhu'

New Delhi [India], June 11 : S Jaishankar, who has been reappointed as External Affairs Minister for the second term, chaired a meeting with senior officials and Minister of State Pabitra Margherita and Kirti Vardhan Singh on Tuesday.

Further, he also stated that they discussed their vision of "Vishwabandhu," which is being achieved by prioritising India first (Bharat First) and the idea that the world is one family (Vasudaiva Kutumbakam).

"Chaired a meeting of senior officials of TeamMEA today, accompanied by colleagues MoS @KVSinghMPGonda & MoS @PmargheritaBJP. Discussed our vision of Vishwabandhu that is being achieved through implementing Bharat First and Vasudaiva Kutumbakam," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

BJP leader S Jaishankar took oath as Union Cabinet Minister on Sunday at the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

S Jaishankar who steered India's diplomatic course during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term took charge as External Affairs Minister once again in the new government and resumed his duties at the Ministry of External Affairs in South Block on Tuesday.

"It is an immense honour to be once again given the responsibility of leading the Ministry of External Affairs," the 69-year-old career diplomat turned politician said outside his office at South Block.

