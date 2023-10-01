Jaishankar concludes US visit, shares video featuring snatches from trip

New Delhi [India], October 1 : Concluding his week-long visit to the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday posted a video on social media platform X, sharing the highlights from his trip.

In a post on X, Jaishankar tagged a video with a message that read, "India and US: Expanding Horizons. As I conclude a visit to Washington D.C."

The video showed glimpses from Jaishankar's meetings in Washington, DC with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Trade Representative Katherine Tai, among others.

The External Affairs Minister discussed India-US bilateral defence cooperation and global security challenges with Lloyd Austin.

“Delighted to meet Secretary of Defense @SecDefLlyod Austin. Productive conversation on our bilateral defence cooperation. Useful exchange on global security challenges,” he posted on X.

Throughout his stay in Washington, DC, Jaishankar was accompanied by India's envoy to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The EAM also met members of the Congress, administration, business and think tank heads at India House there. He also had "productive discussions" with think tanks in Washington, DC, discussing India-US collaboration in the emerging technology space and building resilient supply chains.

On Thursday, the EAM held a meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Both sides recognized the tremendous progress in bilateral relations this year and held discussions on taking it forward.

Jaishankar posted on X, "Began my Washington DC visit with a meeting with NSA @JakeSullivan46. Recognized the tremendous progress in our bilateral relationship this year and discussed taking it forward."

The Indian diplomat on Saturday, addressed the Indian diaspora at the ‘Colours of Friendship’ event at India House in Washington, DC.

Hailing India's success in hosting the G20 summit this year, Jaishankar said India's approach to the international summit was a success of the India-US partnership.

Jaishankar emphasised the “support and understanding” India received from the United States to successfully host the G20 summit. Hundreds of diaspora members gathered at the official residence of India's envoy to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, to welcome Jaishankar at the event.

Jaishankar said at the event, "The support and the understanding that we got from the United States to make a successful G20, I think that is something I would certainly like to recognise in public, in Washington. So it may have been our (Indian) success in a literal way. But I think, to me, the success of the G20 was also a success of the India-US partnership.”

The EAM also made several remarks about the legacy of Gandhi. Referring to India’s G20 presidency, the EAM stated that India's presidency revolved around the message of Mahatma Gandhi, which focuses on doing the right thing and leaving no one behind.

"We are approaching Gandhi Jayanti; I would like to leave you a thought. To say he (Mahatma Gandhi) was an extraordinary man would be the understatement of this century. He said so many things so tellingly... The message at the end of the day was about doing the right thing, about doing the decent thing, and about leaving no one behind. Gandhi Ji's message is very complicated, but its essence is actually very, very simple,” Jaishankar said.

Several senior officials of the Biden administration, including US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma, President Biden's domestic policy advisor Neera Tanden, and Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Rahul Gupta, were part of the reception.

US lawmakers Shri Thanedar and Rick McCormick, Democrat and Republican, were also present at the event. Jaishankar also addressed the 4th World Culture Festival being organised by the Art of Living on September 30.

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden visited New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit under India's Presidency. During the visit, Biden met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed issues ranging from defence cooperation, and technology sharing.

The US President also congratulated India on the success of its lunar landing mission — Chandrayaan-3. During the visit, India and the US also settled the seventh and last outstanding World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute. Notably, the six previous disputes were resolved during PM Modi's state visit to the US.

The two leaders called on their governments to continue the work of transforming the India-US Strategic Partnership across all dimensions of our multifaceted global agenda, based on trust and mutual understanding.

After the meeting, both the leaders lauded the India-US relations saying that the friendship between the two nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good.

Notably, Jaishankar was on a visit to the US from September 22–30.

He addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York while also holding meetings with several top US officials during his visit.

During his address, the EAM said “political convenience” should not be countenanced in determining responses to terrorism and extremism in an apparent reference to Canada amid a diplomatic standoff between the two countries.

He added that respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be exercised in cherry-picking.

Jaishnankar said there is a thrust on the promotion of a rules-based order and respect for the UN Charter is also invoked and that rules will work only when they apply equally to all.

“But for all the talk, it is still a few nations who shape the agenda and seek to define the norms. This cannot go on indefinitely. Nor will it go unchallenged. A fair, equitable and democratic order will surely emerge, once we all put our minds to it. And for a start, that means ensuring that rule-makers do not subjugate rule-takers. After all, rules will work only when they apply equally to all,” he said.

He further called on the United Nations to ring in urgent reforms to stay relevant in the modern world saying that the issue cannot remain "indefinite" and "unchallenged".

