Jaishankar congratulates Finland on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], December 6 : External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar extended his greetings to Finland on its Independence Day, underscoring India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Congratulations to FM @elinavaltonen, the Government and people of Finland on their Independence Day. Look forward to deepening areas of engagement."

Meanwhile, Finland's Ambassador to India, Kimmo Lahdevirta, reaffirmed Finland's firm stance against terrorism while highlighting the strength of ties between New Delhi and Helsinki as the Nordic nation marked its 108th Independence Day.

Speaking at a celebration event in the national capital on Thursday, Ambassador Lahdevirta noted the common priorities that the two countries share across several critical sectors.

"Today we are celebrating the 108th Independence Day of Finland, and it's a great day because we are also celebrating the friendship and partnership between Finland and India," he said.

"This is something that really unites us in many ways, as we have common priorities like digitalisation, education, sustainability and innovation," Lahdevirta added.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Finland and India have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly relations. In recent years, bilateral ties have become more diverse, with collaboration in research, innovation, and investments from both sides. The Indian community in Finland is vibrant and well-placed. Indian culture and yoga are very popular in Finland.

Over 100 Finnish companies have operations in India. Large Finnish companies like Nokia, Kone Elevators, Metso Outotec, Wartsila, UPM, Lindstrom, Fortum, Ahlstrom, Elcoteq, etc. have manufacturing facilities in India. India has been one of Nokia's most strategic markets since 1995 and one of its 10 high-growth regions. Nokia has global delivery centres in Noida & Chennai, and is India's largest international telecom infrastructure manufacturer.

India's investments in Finland have crossed USD1 billion, including acquisitions. About 30 Indian companies, mainly in the software and consultancy sector, are active n Finland.

