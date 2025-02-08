Jaishankar congratulates Grenada on 51st Independence Day, vows to strengthen bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], February 8 : External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday congratulated Grenada's Foreign Minister Joseph Andall on the 51st anniversary of the country's independence, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

In a post on X, he said, "Congratulate FM Joseph Andall, the Government and people of Grenada on the 51st anniversary of their Independence. Will continue efforts to strengthen our bilateral and multilateral cooperation."

He also shared a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, Prime Minister Modi met with Prime Minister Mitchell on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown, Guyana, on November 20 last year. Modi congratulated Mitchell on assuming the chairmanship of CARICOM and commended his leadership in steering discussions at the summit.

During their meeting, both leaders discussed development cooperation in areas such as ICT, healthcare, capacity building, and climate change resiliency. Mitchell thanked Modi for India's vaccine support during the COVID-19 pandemic and appreciated India's leadership in the Global South, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita met Gita Kishorekumar Pasupuleti, the newly appointed and first Non-Resident High Commissioner of Grenada to India, in New Delhi.

In a post on X, MoS Margherita said, "Delighted to meet with H.E. Mr. Gita Kishorekumar Pasupuleti, newly appointed and the first Non-Resident High Commissioner of Grenada to India. Discussed ways to strengthen and advance our bilateral relations".

As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press statement, the relationship between India and Grenada goes back to 01 May 1857 when the first ship 'Maidstone' carrying 287 Indian indentured workers reached the shores of Grenada, then a British colony, from which it gained independence in 1974. A total of 3,200 Indians arrived in Grenada between 1857 and 1885. A total of 302 Indians chose to repatriate to India after indentureship came to an end in 1890. The remaining stayed back in Grenada and assimilated into the society.

