Jaishankar congratulates Ukraine's new foreign minister Sybiha

New Delhi [India], September 19 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that he spoke to the new Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and congratulated him on his appointment.

In a post on X, he said, "Spoke with the new Ukrainian FM Andrii Sybiha today. Congratulated him on his appointment. Look forward to working with him."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1836717854449660212

Sybiha said that he wanted to build on Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's historic visit to Kyiv and talks with Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy.

He said in a post on X, "I spoke with S Jaishankar to build on Narendra Modi's historic visit to Kyiv and talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We agreed to take our bilateral relations forward in all promising areas of cooperation. We exchanged views ahead of UNGA and coordinated next steps in political dialogue."

https://x.com/andrii_sybiha/status/1836717508516032623

The telephone conversation between both leaders took place ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled trip to the United States, where he will be meeting with leaders of the Quad, including US President Joe Biden on September 21.

When asked if PM Modi will meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during his upcoming US visit and if any side has requested a meeting, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "I'm not aware of a request at this particular time, in so far as these bilateral meetings are concerned. As I said, we are still finalizing the exact agenda of the bilateral meetings."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy on August 23 signed several documents during the former's visit to Kyiv in sectors including culture, agriculture, food industry, medical products regulation and cultural cooperation.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of four agreements. These include the Agreement on Cooperation in the field of Agriculture and Food Industry; MoU on Cooperation in the field of Medical Products Regulation; MoU on Indian Humanitarian Grant Assistance for Implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects; and Programme for Cultural Cooperation for 2024-2028, a press release by Ministry of External Affairs said.

