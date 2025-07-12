Jaishankar "delighted" as Maratha Military Landscapes get UNESCO World Heritage tag

New Delhi [India], July 12 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed happiness after the "Maratha Military Landscapes of India" were officially inscribed in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

These military landscapes, developed between the 17th and 19th centuries, feature extraordinary fortification systems that showcase the complexity and strategic prowess of Maratha defence systems.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1943729944716034532

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted that 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India' has been inscribed in @UNESCO #WorldHeritage list. Developed between the 17th & 19th centuries, the extraordinary fortification systems showcase the complexity and strategic prowess of Maratha defence systems as well as India's rich civilizational legacy."

In a remarkable decision taken at the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee, India's official nomination for 2024-25 cycle, 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India' got inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming India's 44th property to receive this recognition. This global accolade celebrates India's enduring cultural legacy, showcasing its diverse traditions of architectural brilliance, regional identity, and historical continuity, the Ministry of Culture said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, lauded the historic milestone and congratulated the people of India for this achievement.

The proposal was sent to the consideration of World Heritage Committee in Jan 2024 and after a rigorous eighteen-month long process involving several technical meetings with the advisory bodies and visit of ICOMOS's mission to review the sites, this historic decision was taken by the members of the World Heritage Committee today evening at UNESCO Headquarters, Paris.

On Friday, Jaishankar offered warm wishes as Mongolia begins the celebrations of the Naadam Festival.

In a post on X, he greeted his Mongolian counterpart and offered wishes to the Government and people of Mongolia.

He expressed optimism in the India-Mongolia relationship spanning across areas such as economic cooperation, cultural and spiritual ties and hoped for them to continue flourishing.

EAM wrote on X, "Warm greetings FM Battsetseg Batmunkh, the Government and people of Mongolia on 'Naadam Festival' celebrations. May our economic cooperation, cultural and spiritual ties continue to flourish and enrich our strategic partnership."

Naadam is a national festival celebrated every year from July 11 to 13 across Mongolia that focuses on three traditional games: horse racing, wrestling and archery, as noted by UNESCO Intangible Heritage.

UNESCO has recognised it as an intangible cultural heritage.

UNESCO intangible heritage observed that the festival comprises oral traditions, performing arts, national cuisine, craftsmanship, and cultural forms such as long song, Khoomei overtone singing, Bie biyelgee dance and Morin khuur fiddle.

Mongolians follow special rituals and practices during the festival, such as wearing unique costumes and using distinctive tools and sporting items. Festival participants revere the sportsmen, sportswomen, and children who compete, and winners are rewarded titles for their achievements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor