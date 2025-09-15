Jaishankar extends greetings to people of Guatemala on their Independence Day

New Delhi [India], September 15 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday extended greetings to people of Guatemala on their Independence Day.

Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to advance bilateral ties.

"Warm greetings to FM Carlos Ramiro Martinez, the Government and the people of the Guatemala on their Independence Day. Reaffirm our commitment to deepen our friendship and cooperation," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

India and Guatemala enjoy cordial and friendly relations. The diplomatic relations were established on 16 May 1972. Although, the Mission to Guatemala City was opened to 2010, during the recent years the political relations between Guatemala and India are in the path of upward higher trajectory.

To mark the 50th Anniversary in 2022, India's Mission in the country organized more than fifty major cultural and commercial programmes across the length and breadth of Guatemala. The celebrations culminated on 18 November 2022, with the commemorative event, jointly organized by the Mission and Guatemalan Foreign Ministry, at the premises of the Foreign Office in the presence of Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro and Vice Foreign Ministers.

In a landmark moment for India-Guatemala relations and the global Yoga movement, the Embassy of India in Guatemala, on behalf of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR), in collaboration with the Municipality of San Pedro Carcha, the Association of Don Bosco Center, and with the strong support of the Governor of Alta Verapaz, hosted the largest International Day of Yoga celebration in the region, perhaps ever held outside India, on June 13, 2025 in San Pedro Carcha, Coban, Guatemala.

This mega event drew an unprecedented gathering of over 10,000 yoga enthusiasts, making it a day of pride for Guatemala and a historic milestone in the global promotion of Yoga.

