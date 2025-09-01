Jaishankar extends greetings to Uzbekistan counterpart on Uzbekistan Independence Day, says "continues to deepen ties"

New Delhi [India], September 1 : External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday extended greetings to his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov on the country's Independence Day, saying that India and Uzbekistan's ties "continue to deepen and diversify."

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Felicitations to @FM_Saidov, the Government and the people of Uzbekistan on their Independence Day. Our enduring ties continue to deepen and diversify."

Felicitations to @FM_Saidov, the Government and the people of Uzbekistan on their Independence Day. Our enduring ties continue to deepen and diversify. 🇮🇳 🇺🇿 pic.twitter.com/n0curTgLAq — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 1, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the SCO summit reception, where he highlighted the "dynamic partnership" expanding across culture, economy, and people-to-people ties. The Prime Minister also posted a picture with Mirziyoyev, greeting and hugging him.

PM Modi wrote, "Met President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan. India and Uzbekistan are bound by a dynamic partnership that continues to expand across culture, economy and people-to-people ties."

Last month, both leaders also held a telephonic conversation during which they reviewed progress in several key areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, connectivity, health and technology.

India and Uzbekistan share a history of relations that dates back to ancient times. India was one of the first countries to recognise the state sovereignty of Uzbekistan after its independence. The protocol establishing diplomatic relations between India and Uzbekistan was signed in Tashkent in March 1992.

India and Uzbekistan declared their Strategic Partnership in 2011. Several institutionalised dialogue mechanisms operate at both political and official levels under this partnership to ensure regular interaction and follow-up on cooperation activities. India and Uzbekistan cooperate closely at several multilateral platforms such as the UN, G20, BRICS & SCO.

Both sides also interact under the India-Central Asia framework at India-Central Asia Summit, India-Central Asia Dialogue at FM level, Joint Working Group on Afghanistan and Central Asia Business Council.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor