Jaishankar focuses on deepening partnership with Bahraini counterpart

New Delhi [India], November 16 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a telephone conversation with Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and discussed ways to further strengthen the longstanding multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said the two leaders also exchanged views on current regional and global developments.

"Good to speak with FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain over phone. Discussed ways to further deepen our longstanding multifaceted partnership. Also exchanged views on current regional and global developments," the EAM wrote.

Good to speak with FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain over phone. Discussed ways to further deepen our longstanding multifaceted partnership. Also exchanged views on current regional and global developments. 🇮🇳 🇧🇭 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 16, 2025

India and Bahrain enjoy close and friendly ties underpinned by regular high-level exchanges, growing trade and investment, and collaboration in energy, defence, and people-to-people contacts.

Earlier this month, the Bahrain Foreign Minister was in India, where he co-chaired the Fifth India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) along with Jaishankar, during which both sides noted the progress made toward establishing the Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment, as well as on the commencement of negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries.

Both sides also unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reaffirmed their strong commitment to combat terrorism, including cross-border terrorism.

In their joint statement, both sides welcomed the progress made in ongoing negotiations for a Bilateral Investment Treaty and the two Ministers exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

They welcomed the positive development regarding the situation in Gaza, which has helped to ease geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and stressed the importance of implementing the terms of President Trump's peace plan by all parties.

India and Bahrain expressed commitment to combat the threat of terrorism through enhanced bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including intelligence sharing, capacity building and cyber security.

"The two sides unequivocally condemned terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations and reaffirmed strong commitment to combat terrorism, including cross-border terrorism. Both sides strongly condemned the armed terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, and expressed solidarity with the victims and the families," the statement said.

"Both sides welcome the exchange of high-level visits between both countries, and acknowledged the visit of a high-level all-party parliamentary delegation from India to Bahrain on 24 May 2025, led by Member of Parliament Baijayant Panda. The visit reflected India's diplomatic outreach in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack and underscored the two countries' united stance against terrorism," it added.

Noting the steady growth of bilateral trade, which has reached USD 1.64 billion (FY 2024-25), and acknowledging that India is among the top five trading partners of the Kingdom of Bahrain, they emphasised the potential for further growth and diversification of trade in areas such as electronics, petroleum products, processed foods, base metals and gems and jewellery.

Both sides agreed to develop a common understanding to commence Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) negotiations. This would help eliminate double taxation, provide tax certainty and promote trade and investment.

