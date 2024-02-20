Jaishankar, French Senate Chairman discuss India-France strategic partnership

New Delhi [India], February 20 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the visiting Chairman of the French Senate, Gerard Larcher on Tuesday held "a fruitful discussion on the India-France strategic partnership".

The two leaders also engaged in talks over the convergence on a number of global issues.

"Pleased to meet the visiting Parliamentary delegation headed by @gerard_larcher, President of the French Senate. A fruitful discussion on the India-France strategic partnership and the convergence on so many global issues," EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.

India and France have traditionally close and friendly relations. In 1998, the two countries entered into Strategic Partnership which is emblematic of their convergence of views on a range of international issues apart from a close and growing bilateral relationship, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

French Senate Chairman Larcher is on an official visit to India on February 19 and 20 accompanied by a delegation of five senators, the French Embassy in India said.

On Monday, Larcher met Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament House and discussed strengthening parliamentary exchanges between the two countries. The discussions between the Chairman of the French Senate and Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar also centred on building close economic and cultural cooperation, and warm people-to-people ties.

The visit of the Chairman of the French Senate aims to strengthen bilateral ties and parliamentary cooperation between France and India.

"Larcher is accompanied by a delegation of five other senators who are members of the Senate's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee or the France-India Friendship Group. This will mark the first official visit to India of a Chairman of the French Senate, the Upper House of France's Parliament," according to the official press release.

The French Senate chairman and his senators will discuss ways to increase cooperation and mutual understanding between the French Senate and India's Parliament, including through a dedicated agreement. Larcher will also be given a guided tour of the new Parliament building.

The Chairman of the French Senate will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his visit, Larcher will meet with business leaders of French companies present in India, particularly in the aerospace and defence sectors, and visit sites of French companies making key contributions to "Make in India" and "Skill India," the release added.

