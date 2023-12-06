Jaishankar holds delegation-level talks with Suriname counterpart Ramdin in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 6 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held delegation-level talks with his Suriname counterpart Albert Ramdin on Wednesday here in New Delhi.

Suriname's Foreign Minister Albert R Ramdin landed on Tuesday in New Delhi with a warm welcome as he gears up to co-chair the 8th India-Suriname Joint Commission Meeting.

The official visit, scheduled from December 5 to 7, holds promise for advancing historical ties between the two nations.

"FM Albert Ramdin of Suriname arrives to a warm welcome in New Delhi to co-chair the 8th India-Suriname Joint Commission Meeting. An opportunity to further advance India-Suriname historical ties," posted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on X.

The highlight of FM Ramdin's agenda is a crucial meeting with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, at Hyderabad House on Wednesday. The discussions aim to strengthen diplomatic relations and explore avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

The visit is strategically timed to deepen the bond between India and Suriname, reflecting the commitment of both nations to mutual growth and collaboration.

Ramdin's departure is scheduled for December 7, marking the conclusion of this significant diplomatic engagement.

India shares close, warm and friendly relations with Suriname with historical linkages dating back to 149 years. Soon after Suriname's Independence on November 25, 1975, India established diplomatic relations in 1976 and opened its Embassy in Paramaribo in 1977.

The Suriname Embassy, however, started functioning in New Delhi from March 2000, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Suriname is a country with a huge Indian diaspora population. A coalition government led by a largely Indian-origin party assumed power in Suriname in July 2020. President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi is a Person of Indian Origin (PIO). He was the chief guest at PBD 2021 held virtually on January 9, 2021.

