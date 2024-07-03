Jaishankar holds meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin, discusses bilateral ties

Astana [Kazakhstan], July 3 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Tajikistan counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Kazakhstan's Astana on Wednesday. The two leaders took stock of bilateral partnership and cooperation on multilateral forums.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Glad to meet Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin today in Astana. Took stock of our bilateral partnership and cooperation on multilateral forums. Appreciate the exchange of views on the regional situation."

Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation at the 24th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State (SCO Summit) set to be held under the presidency of Kazakhstan on July 4.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held a meeting with Belarus counterpart Maksim Ryzhenkov and discussed bilateral relations and its future growth potential.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, Jaishankar in a post on X stated, "Pleased to meet FM Maksim Ryzhenkov of Belarus today. Welcome Belarus to the SCO as its newest member. Discussed our bilateral relationship and its future growth potential."

He also met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. During his meeting with Lavrov, Jaishankar raised "strong concern about Indian nationals" currently in the war zone in Russia. Both the leaders also discussed the "global strategic landscape" and exchanged assessments and views.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Good to meet Russian FM Sergey Lavrov in Astana today. Wide ranging conversation on our bilateral partnership and contemporary issues. Noted the progress in many areas since our last meeting in December 2023."

"Raised our strong concern on Indian nationals who are currently in the war zone. Pressed for their safe and expeditious return. Also discussed the global strategic landscape and exchanged assessments and views," he added.

Jaishankar also visited Pushkin Park in Astana on Wednesday, where he paid tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi accompanied by members of the Indian community following his arrival to represent India at the SCO Summit on July 4.

In a post on X, he stated, "Paid homage at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Pushkin Park in Astana today. Joined by members of the Indian community and friends of India."

Upon his arrival in Astana, Jaishankar was welcomed by Kazakhstan Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakaye.

"EAM @DrSJaishankar reached Astana to represent PM @narendramodi at the SCO Summit from July 3-4, 2024. On arrival, EAM was welcomed by Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister @AlibekBakayev," the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan posted on X.

Jaishankar also met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu in Astana on Tuesday and discussed expanding strategic partnership and India's increasing engagement with Central Asia.

Jaishankar thanked Kazakhstan's Deputy PM for the hospitality and arrangements for the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues.

"Delighted to meet DPM & FM Murat Nurtleu of Kazakhstan in Astana today. Thanked him for the hospitality and arrangements for the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit. Discussed our expanding Strategic Partnership and India's increasing engagement with Central Asia in various formats. Also exchanged views on regional and global issues," EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.

During the SCO Summit, the leaders are expected to review the organization's activities over the past two decades and discuss the state and prospects of multilateral cooperation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier press release. The leaders are also expected to discuss issues of regional and international importance.

In an earlier press release, MEA stated, "India's priorities in SCO are shaped by Prime Minister's vision of a 'SECURE' SCO. SECURE stands for Security, Economic cooperation, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environmental protection."

Notably, India, under its first-ever presidency of SCO, hosted the 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in virtual format on July 4, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor