Jaishankar holds positive discussions with Business Leaders in Australia

Sydney [Australia], November 7 : Continuing with his interactions with various leaders in Australia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met CEOs and Business leaders in Sydney on November 7.

Sharing the details on the social media platform, X, Jaishankar said, "A good start to the day meeting CEOs and Business leaders in Sydney".

He shared the stage with officials from the Business Council of Australia and held fruitful discussions for strengthening business and investment linkages between India and Australia.

In his post he also mentioned that he highlighted the "ongoing transformations in India in digital, infrastructure, manufacturing and skilling" areas.

Jaishankar highlighted the natural complementarities between the two countries "to support each other's growth".

EAM Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Australia, also interacted with Australian counterpart, Penny Wong. The two also addressed the 'Raisina Down Under', the Australian iteration of India's Raisina Dialogue on November 5-6.

He also inaugurated a new Indian consulate in Brisbane, which he hailed as a "milestone" for the India-Australia ties.

"Today is a landmark moment and certainly a milestone in our increasingly strong bilateral relationship," Jaishankar stated at the inauguration ceremony.

The EAM also acknowledged the achievements of the Indian diaspora across various sectors, describing them as a "living bridge" between the two countries.

"We have a million-strong Indian diaspora, and certainly, they are making their contribution to the vibrant and multicultural society here," he said.

The minister praised the community for earning "great respect" in Australia and noted that their excellence across academia, research, technology, business, and healthcare has enhanced India-Australia ties.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra and thanked him for the deepening India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Australian PM also appreciated the "growing relationship" between the two countries.

"Our growing relationship with India matters to Australia. Great to meet with External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar today in Canberra," Albanese posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Minister interacted with members of Australia - India Parliamentary Friendship Group.Jaishankar also met Deputy PM of New Zealand, Winston Peters and discussed the issues of education, technology and people-to-people ties.

Jaishankar is on a five-day visit Australia from November 3 to 7.

