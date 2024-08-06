Jaishankar informs all-party meeting that India has assured Sheikh Hasina all help, focus on protection of minorities in Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], August 6 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement on the situation in Bangladesh in both houses of Parliament on Tuesday. His first address will be to the Rajya Sabha at 2:30 pm followed by an address to the Lok Sabha at 3:30 pm.

Earlier in the day, the External Affairs Minister while briefing an all-party meeting on the Bangladesh situation told members that Sheikh Hasina had moved to India and that India has assured all possible help to the Bangladeshi leader.

Stating that the embattled former prime minister of Bangladesh Shiekh Hasina is in India and the Indian government wants to give her time to let the Indian government know what her future course of action would be.

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended."

During the meeting, Jaishankar informed the leaders that the central government was in touch with the Bangladesh Army as well. He said that it is a prevailing situation and the government will take appropriate action at the right time, according to sources.

According to sources, the leaders at the party meeting were informed that there are 20000 Indian nationals in Bangladesh.

According to sources, so far 8000 Indian nationals have returned. Jaishankar informed the meeting that the Indian government is in touch with Indian nationals and the High Commission there continues to operate.

The leaders were informed that the focus is on minorities and that they should be protected, sources from the all-party meeting told ANI.

During the all-party meeting, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi inquired about India's long-term and short-term strategy and the government stated that this was a progressive situation and they would continue to analyse it.

Rahul Gandhi also sought to know from the government on the possible involvement of a foreign hand. The central government said that all possible angles were being looked into. After being briefed by the government, Rahul Gandhi expressed his support for the measures taken in the national interest.

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation after Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post in the wake of mounting protests. The protests, majorly led by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.

In Dhaka, the leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have proposed an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, in a bid to address Bangladesh's ongoing challenges.

Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation. It is not clear if Sheikh Hasina will continue to stay in Delhi or move to another location later.

