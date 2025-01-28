Jaishankar meets Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, discusses "further advancement of India-UAE partnership"

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 28 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during his official visit to the UAE.

Jaishankar highlighted that the Crown Prince recalled his recent visit to India, underscoring the growing ties between the two nations.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to meet Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

"Recalled his recent visit to India and discussed further advancement of India-UAE partnership," the post added.

Nahyan attended the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in January 2024 as the Chief Guest.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also met Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the UAE.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Nice to meet Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the President, UAE this morning. Discussed our special partnership and its further progress."

Notably, Jaishankar is on an official visit to the UAE from January 27 to 29 with goals to build a closer relationship between India and the Emirates and improve bilateral ties.

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have enjoyed strong diplomatic relations since they established ties in 1972. The UAE opened its embassy in India in the same year, followed by the opening of the Indian embassy in the UAE in 1973. Over the years, these relations have evolved into a robust and multifaceted partnership.

The momentum in India-UAE relations reached a significant milestone during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2015 visit to the UAE, which marked the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the UAE in 34 years. This visit set the stage for a new phase in bilateral ties, marked by the launch of a Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership. In recent years, Prime Minister Modi has visited the UAE multiple times, most recently in November-December 2023 to attend the COP28 World Climate Action Summit in Dubai.

The UAE's diplomatic engagement with India has been similarly active. President Mohamed bin Zayed (MBZ) has visited India on numerous occasions. As Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, he visited India in 2016 and 2017, strengthening the relationship further. More recently, as the President of the UAE, he visited India in September 2023 to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit and participated in the 2nd Virtual Global South Summit in November 2023.

