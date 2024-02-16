Jaishankar meets EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Munich

Munich [Germany], February 16 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday, on the sidelines of the security conference in Munich.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to catch-up with EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF in Munich."

"Exchanged perspectives on the current global situation. Looking forward to welcoming him to India," he added.

The 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) got underway an in-person event from February 16-18, 2024, at its traditional venue, the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich, according to an official statement.

This year's conference is being held under the chairmanship of the German Ambassador to the US, Christoph Heusgen.

Earlier, Jaishankar also held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed the ongoing situation in West Asia, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.

Taking to his official handle on social media platform X, the EAM posted, "Great to meet my friend US @SecBlinken this afternoon on MSC 2024 sidelines."

"Our talk centered on the situation in West Asia, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific. Reviewed the continuing progress in our bilateral ties," he added.

Meanwhile, Blinken, before meeting with his Indian counterpart, Jaishankar, lauded India-US ties and underscored the 'extraordinary' partnership between the two countries that he said has grown stronger and stronger in recent years.

"We have an extraordinary partnership between the United States and India that has grown stronger and stronger in recent years, stronger than it's ever been, and it is for us among the most consequential relationships of any in the world," Secretary of State Blinken said.

"We're working closely on a whole host of vital priorities that are making a difference in the lives of people in India and people in the United States: increasing mutual prosperity, advancing democracy and human rights, addressing climate change, upholding together the rules-based international order," an official release by the US State Department quoted Blinken as saying further.

