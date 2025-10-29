Jaishankar meets EU trade delegation, says "India-EU FTA can make a big difference"

New Delhi [India], October 29 : External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday met a delegation of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade in Delhi.

Both parties discussed ways to maximise convergences and deepen cooperation between India and the European Union.

Jaishankar, in a post on X, wrote, "Pleased to meet the delegation of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade #INTA today in Delhi.

He also noted that the deepening relations between India and the EU will stabilise the global economy and strengthen democratic forces.

"Discussed how India and the European Union can maximise convergences and deepen cooperation. This can stabilise the global economy and strengthen democratic forces. The early conclusion of the India-EU FTA can make a big difference to these objectives," the EAM said.

Pleased to meet delegation of European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade #INTA today in Delhi. Discussed how India & the European Union can maximize convergences and deepen cooperation. This can stabilize the global economy and strengthen democratic forces. The… pic.twitter.com/5P55MFNAVh — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 29, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Earlier in the day, the European Union's Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, hailed the progress made in the India-EU FTA talks held in Brussels and said that they aimed to reach an agreement by the end of the year.

Ambassador Delphin said, "Positive momentum in India-EU FTA talks in Brussels. Substantial progress. EU and India in continuous negotiation mode, aiming to reach an agreement by the end of the year."

In a post on X, he shared remarks by Maros Sefcovic, the Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, who thanked Minister Piyush Goyal for the discussions. "We share the common objective, that is to deliver on the mandate given to us by President von der Leyen and PM Modi," Sefcovic said.

He appreciated that discussions were held in full transparency and trust.

"I'm glad to report that we've been able to progress substantially across a number of areas," he said, adding that a team would travel to New Delhi to conclude the technical tariff negotiations. "Beyond the area of tariffs, we have made good progress on measures that will further facilitate bilateral trade and investment between India and the European Union, and we agreed with the minister that we will stay in close touch."

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal concluded his visit to Brussels after having "intense but very productive" engagements with Maros Sefcovic, Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security of the European Union, on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

The talks have resulted in the creation of a framework that will significantly support businesses on both sides, delivering a "win-win" situation for the EU and India. The Commerce Minister further expressed his commitment to realising the India-EU FTA.

"We are committed to realising the common vision of our leaders, PM Narendra Modi ji and EU President Ursula von der Leyen, for the shared prosperity of our people through innovation, trade, investments, and job creation," he said. Goyal was on a two-day official visit to Brussels from October 27-28.

Minister Goyal began his visit to Brussels with a meeting with Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, to strengthen discussions on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Minister's trip was aimed at giving political and strategic direction to the ongoing talks, which recently saw progress during the 14th round of negotiations held earlier this month.

This visit took place against the backdrop of the India-EU partnership gaining renewed strategic depth following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this year.

The two leaders had highlighted the importance of a future-ready trade relationship that advances prosperity, sustainability, and innovation on both sides.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor