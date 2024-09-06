Jaishankar meets former Japan PM's wife, recalls late Shinzo Abe's commitment to friendship with India

New Delhi [India], September 6 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Japan's former Prime Minister late Shinzo Abe's wife, Akie Abe, on Friday. He recalled memories of Shinzo Abe and his commitment to "friendship" between India and Japan.

Jaishankar said that the strategic vision of Shinzo Abe will serve as a guiding light for the ties between India and Japan.

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "The meeting with Mrs. Akie Abe this morning brought back so many memories of PM Shinzo Abe and his commitment to India - Japan friendship. As our ties steadily progress, the strategic vision of PM Abe will always serve as a guiding spirit."

Shinzo Abe was shot at about 11:30 am local time in Nara on July 8, 202, as he gave an election campaign speech on the street. He was taken to the hospital, where Abe was pronounced dead at 5:03 pm (local time).

Abe (67), the former Liberal Democratic Party leader and Japan's longest-serving prime minister, held office from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020, before resigning due to health reasons. PM Modi had condoled the demise of Abe and attended the state funeral of the late Japanese PM at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on September 27, 2022.

In 2007, Shinzo Abe, during his visit to India, delivered the famous "The Confluence of Two Seas" speech in the Indian parliament, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

He also participated in Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest in 2014. He was conferred with India's highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, in 2021.

Notably, India and Japan share a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership'. Friendship between the two nations has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilisational ties, according to MEA.

Currently, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw is on a visit to Japan. He held a meeting with Japan's Minister for Digital Transformation, Taro Kono, on Friday and discussed strengthening digital ties between two nations.

Taking to X, Ashwini Vaishnaw stated, "Met with H.E. Mr. Taro Kono, Minister for Digital Transformation of Japan, to discuss strengthening India-Japan digital ties. Explored avenues for collaboration and innovation in the digital landscape, focusing on futuristic technological advancements."

Ashwini Vaishnaw, who arrived in Japan on Thursday, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Park in Tokyo.

On Thursday, Ashwini Vaishnaw held a "productive discussion" with Japan's Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism on enhancing railway cooperation and deepening cultural ties between two nations.

In a post on X, he stated, "Had productive discussion with Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan, H.E. Mr. Tetsuo Saito, on enhancing India-Japan railway cooperation, promoting economic growth and deepening cultural ties."

The Union Minister also met Special Advisor to Japan's PM, Masafumi Mori, and held discussions regarding the current state and future trajectory of strategic partnership between two nations.

"Met H.E. Mr. Masafumi Mori, Special Advisor to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Japan, for a comprehensive discussion on the current state and future trajectory of the India-Japan strategic partnership," Vaishnaw posted on X.

