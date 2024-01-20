Jaishankar meets Iran's Vice President, discusses regional developments

Kampala [Uganda], January 20 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Iran Vice President Mohammad Mokhber on the sidelines of the NAM summit in the Ugandan capital on Saturday and discussed recent regional developments and India-Iran bilateral ties.

"A useful conversation with Vice President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber today in Kampala. Spoke about our bilateral ties as well as recent regional developments. Agreed on further exchanges to take forward our agenda of cooperation," Jaishankar said in a post on 'X'.

Jaishankar was in Iran last week on a two-day visit. During the visit, he exchanged views with his counterpart Dr Amir-Abdollahian. The two leaders reviewed all aspects of bilateral engagement quite comprehensively and exchanged thoughts on some pressing global and regional issues. Jaishankar had also called on Iran President Ebrahim Raisi.

Pakistan launched missile strikes into Iran on Thursday after Tehran carried out strikes in Pakistan on the bases of the terrorist outfit Jaish al-Adl. Pakistan said it had undertaken a series of military strikes against terrorist hideouts" in a province of Iran. The reciprocal attacks came amid tensions in the Middle East.

On the sidelines of NAM, Jaishankar also met with the Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva Duran and discussed India-Colombia bilateral ties.

"Also met Colombian FM @AlvaroLeyva on the sidelines of the NAM Summit. Discussed global issues and our bilateral ties," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Good to meet with Palestinian FM Dr. Riyad al-Maliki in Kampala this afternoon. Had a detailed and comprehensive discussion on the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Exchanged views on its humanitarian and political dimensions. Reiterated India's support for a two-state solution. Agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar said about his meeting with Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki.

The NAM is a forum of 120 countries not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

