Jaishankar meets UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, other leaders at UNGA

New York [US], September 28 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a series of high-level meetings with international leaders, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, focusing on geopolitical trends on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Good to meet FM @AhmedAttaf_Dz of Algeria. Discussed strengthening our partnership and exchanged views on the Middle East. 🇮🇳 🇩🇿 #UNGA80 pic.twitter.com/bhpFXTpkHt — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 27, 2025

Jaishankar met with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, where they discussed ways to enhance the partnership between India and Algeria. The two leaders also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East.

Met with FM Prince @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia at UNGA. Exchanged views on our bilateral cooperation and the regional situation. 🇮🇳 🇸🇦 #UNGA80 pic.twitter.com/4GCsrghVsC — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 27, 2025

On the sidelines of the UNGA, Jaishankar also held talks with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, with discussions covering bilateral cooperation and the regional situation.

Pleased to meet @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres today in New York. Discussed UN@80, geopolitical trends, current hotspots & India’s perspectives. 🇮🇳 🇺🇳#UNGA80 pic.twitter.com/HNzQS135Rg — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 27, 2025

In addition to bilateral meetings, Jaishankar met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Delighted to meet @UN_PGA Annalena Baerbock today. Assured PGA of India’s full support for her Presidency. India will continue its work with the @UN to make it more relevant and reflective of our times. 🇮🇳 🇺🇳#UNGA80 pic.twitter.com/BEyQt3TawT — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 27, 2025

Jaishankar further expressed support for UN GA President Annalena Baerbock. "Delighted to meet @UN_PGA Annalena Baerbock today. Assured PGA of India's full support for her Presidency. India will continue its work with the @UN to make it more relevant and reflective of our times," Jaishankar said.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar addressed the ongoing 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, saying that Bharat will always maintain its "freedom of choice" and continue to be a "voice for the Global South".

"Bharat approaches the contemporary world, guided by three key concepts. One, Atmanirbharta or self-reliance...Two, Atmaraksha or securing oneself. We remain determined to protect our people and secure their interests, at home and abroad. That means zero-tolerance for terrorism, robust defence of our borders, forging partnerships beyond and assisting our community abroad. And three, Atmavishwas or self-confidence... Bharat will always maintain its freedom of choice. And will always be a voice of the Global South," he said.

