Jaishankar meets US NSA Sullivan, recognises tremendous progress in bilateral relationship

Washington, DC [US], September 28 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Both sides recognized the tremendous progress in bilateral relations this year and discussed taking it forward.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Jaishankar stated, "Began my Washington DC visit with a meeting with NSA @JakeSullivan46. Recognized the tremendous progress in our bilateral relationship this year and discussed taking it forward."

EAM S Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) arrived in Washington, DC, where he will be engaging with a number of delegates. Jaishankar arrived from New York in Washington, DC.

During his visit, he will be meeting his US counterpart Antony Blinken along with White House officials, members of the US administration, business leaders and think tanks. Jaishankar will also meet US Trade Representative, Ambassador Katherine Tai in a closed press meeting here in Washington, DC.

Notably, Jaishankar is on a visit to the US from September 22-30. He will also be addressing the 4th World Culture Festival being organised by the Art of Living.

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden visited New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit under India's Presidency. During the visit, Biden met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed issues ranging from defence cooperation, and technology sharing.

The US President also congratulated India for the success of the Chandrayaan-3. During this, India and the US also settled the seventh and last outstanding World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute. Notably, the six previous disputes were resolved during PM Modi's state visit to the US.

The two leaders called on their governments to continue the work of transforming the India-US Strategic Partnership across all dimensions of our multifaceted global agenda, based on trust and mutual understanding.

After the meeting, both the leaders lauded the India-US relations and said that the friendship between the two nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good.

“Happy to have welcomed @POTUS @JoeBidento 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good,” PM Modi said in a post on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

US President Biden also affirmed support towards making the India-US partnership stronger, closer, and more dynamic. “Great seeing you, Mr Prime Minister. Today, and throughout the G20, we'll affirm that the United States-India partnership is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history,” President Biden posted on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. During his address, the EAM said that “political convenience” should not be countenanced in determining responses to terrorism and extremism in an apparent reference to Canada amid a diplomatic standoff between the two countries.

He also said that respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be exercised in cherry-picking. Jaishankar said there is a thrust on the promotion of a rules-based order and respect for the UN Charter is also invoked and that rules will work only when they apply equally to all.

EAM took a jibe at some nations and said, "In our deliberations, we often advocate the promotion of a rules-based order. From time to time, respect for the UN Charter is also involved. But for all the talk, it is still a few nations that shape the agenda and seek to define the norms. This can't go on indefinitely nor will it go unchallenged. A fair, equitable and democratic order will surely emerge once we all put our minds to it. And for a start, that means ensuring that rule-makers do not subjugate rule-takers."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor