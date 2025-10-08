Jaishankar meets Vice President Radhakrishnan, discusses foreign policy priorities

New Delhi [India], October 8 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called on Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and held discussions on India's foreign policy, focusing on both opportunities and challenges shaping the country's global engagement.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Jaishankar said he was "honoured" to meet the Vice President and discuss key aspects of India's external relations. "Discussed the opportunities and challenges in our foreign policy. Look forward to his guidance and leadership as we take national development forward," the minister posted.

Honored to call on Vice President CP Radhakrishnan ji today. Discussed the opportunities and challenges in our foreign policy. Look forward to his guidance & leadership as we take national development forward. @VPIndia pic.twitter.com/ai8DkUGbhQ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 8, 2025

The meeting takes place at a time when India is continuing to expand its global footprint through strategic partnerships, economic diplomacy, and participation in multilateral forums. It also reflects the government's broader efforts to align foreign policy goals with domestic growth and development priorities.

Hon’ble External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, called on the Hon’ble Vice-President, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, at Parliament House today. pic.twitter.com/7xwU8c3JMx— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) October 8, 2025

Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar also underlined the important role India plays in the global Artificial Intelligence landscape, noting that several countries, especially those from the Global South, look up to it for inspiration.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Trust and Safety India Festival 2025. As a pre-summit for the February 2026 AI Impact Summit, it kicks off conversations of interest for India and the world.

"India bears a special responsibility because many other nations - especially those of the Global South - they look to us for inspiration, and certainly in the case of the digital public infrastructure."

Highlighting the achievements of India in the last decade when one looks at the scale of delivery, improvement in governance, efficiencies with which public is served, the EAM noted that this is resonating across the world.

"As a Foreign Minister, when I go abroad, this is often the topic of conversation, and I can see very much, this being extrapolated into the world of AI as well", he said.

