Jaishankar participates in International Yoga Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 24 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday participated in the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Abu Dhabi.

Jaishankar, along with Indian Ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, led the Yoga Day celebrations at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Joined international yoga enthusiasts @LouvreAbuDhabi as we celebrate the #InternationalDayofYoga 2024 in the UAE."

In his remarks before performing Yoga, Jaishankar noted that Yoga is an Indian tradition but it has now become a truly universal practice. He stated that International Day of Yoga has acted as a motivation, as a magnet, as a method of really gathering people, spreading the practice, actually in a way keeping the planet happier, healthier, more connected.

Jaishankar said, "I am really very happy to be able to join so many of you today in Abu Dhabi. I happen to be here today and I heard about the event and I agree with you that Yoga is an Indian tradition but I think it has now become a truly universal practice."

"We are very pleased to see in the last 10 years how the International Day of Yoga has acted as a motivation, as a magnet, as a method of really gathering people, spreading the practice, actually in a way keeping the planet happier, healthier, more connected. So, it's really for me a great pleasure to join you all this evening," he added.

This year marked the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga on June 21. In December 2014, the United Nations unanimously adopted a resolution proposed by India to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 which is the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to the UAE, visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. He said that the temple is a true cultural bridge between India and the UAE.

Following his visit to the temple, Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, "Blessed to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi today. A visible symbol of India-UAE friendship, it radiates a positive message to the world and is a true cultural bridge between our two countries."

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that "this visit will provide an opportunity to review the entire spectrum of comprehensive strategic partnerships between India and UAE and regional and global developments."

