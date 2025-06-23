Jaishankar pays tribute to victims of Kanishka bombing, calls it "one of worst acts of terrorism"

New Delhi [India], June 23 : On the 40th anniversary of the Kanishka bombing, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid homage to those who lost their lives in the attack and described it "as one of the worst acts of terrorism."

He emphasised that the anniversary of the attack is a "stark reminder of why the world must show zero tolerance towards terrorism and violent extremism."

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "On the 40th anniversary of Air India 182 'Kanishka' bombing, we honour the memory of the 329 lives lost in one of the worst acts of terrorism. A stark reminder of why the world must show zero tolerance towards terrorism and violent extremism."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1937000057133305894

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Irish Prime Minister, Micheal Martin, and Canadian Minister of Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, laid a wreath at the Ahakista Memorial in Cork in Ireland, to pay homage to the victims of the Kanishka bombing.

On June 23, 1985, Air India Flight 182 was blown up by the Canada-based Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa near Cork, resulting in the deaths of all 329 passengers on board.

An Indian delegation arrived in Ireland to attend the 40th anniversary of the memorial of the Kanishka terror attack. The delegation led by Hardeep Singh Puri includes BJP MLA in Delhi Assembly, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Minister of State in the Uttar Pradesh government, Baldev Singh Aulakh, BJP MLA from Sadulshahar in Ganganagar, Rajasthan Assembly, Gurveer Singh Brar, BJP MLA from RS Pura in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Narinder Singh Raina, BJP MLA from Kashipur in the Uttarakhand Assembly, Trilok Singh Cheema- BJP MLA from Kashipur in Uttarakhand Assembly, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and India's Ambassador to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra.

During the event, Mayor of the County of Cork, Councillor Joe Carroll, laid a wreath at the Ahakista Memorial in Cork. People in large numbers were present at the event to pay tribute to the victims of the Kanishka bombing. School students paid musical tribute to victims at the Ahakista Memorial in Cork.

Speaking at the event, Micheal Martin said, "Very honoured to be here in Ahakista this morning on this 40th anniversary of that terrible day in 1985 that saw the Air India flight cruelly and horrifically brought down off our coastline. It's always a privilege and honour to attend this sober commemoration and to witness the dignity, dedication and care with which you remember your loved ones who died so horrifically 40 years ago today."

He noted that the passing of time since the bombing in 1985 does not dim the scale of the loss and atrocity. He stated that they feel the enormity of the loss when they see the faces and read the stories on the memorial in Ahakista.

He stated, "329 innocent people lost their lives over the skies of Ireland that morning, and the passing of time does not dim the scale of loss and this atrocity. We feel the enormity of your loss when we see the faces and read the stories on the memorial here, before us. Especially moving are these simple descriptions: student, child, so many young lives taken far too soon. While the scale of this horrific act is of global significance, we should never forget that it is an intensely personal tragedy. The loss and grief felt by you, the families and loved ones of the people who died that June morning in 1985 is deeply personal. One only needs to come here on any year and listen to you speak, witness you placing flowers into the sea or laying wreaths to understand how powerful that grief endures."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor