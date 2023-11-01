Jaishankar, Portugal counterpart Cravinho exchange views on West Asia, Ukraine, Central Asia and Indo-Pacific

Lisbon [Portugal], November 1 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a meeting with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Cravinho and noted the progress in bilateral economic cooperation. The two leaders exchanged views on West Asia, Ukraine, Central Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "Productive talks with FM @JoaoCravinho in Lisbon. Noted the progress in our bilateral economic cooperation. Appreciated the sustained political exchanges and Portugal's support for India-EU ties. Transformations underway in India can help take our partnership to a higher level. Cooperating on the global workplace and the digital domain offer great potential. Exchanged views on West Asia, Ukraine, Central Asia and the Indo-Pacific."

Meanwhile, Cravinho called it a "pleasure" to hold talks with Jaishankar on bilateral and dynamics. In response to a post shared by Jaishankar on X, Cravinho stated, "Very good discussions, and always a pleasure to exchange with @DrSJaishankar on bilateral and issues and dynamics."

During his visit to Portugal, Jaishankar paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi in Lisbon. Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "Offered my tributes to Bapu and Kasturba Gandhi in Lisbon."

Earlier, Jaishankar also held a meeting with Portuguese Assembly President Augusto Santos Silva in Lisbon. The two leaders discussed the importance of India and Portugal cooperating closely in a "volatile world."

Jaishankar posted on X, "Delighted to meet Augusto Santos Silva, President of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic today morning in Lisbon. Have always valued his strong support for our bilateral ties. Discussed the importance of our two democracies cooperating closely in a volatile world."

Jaishankar is in Portugal for a two-day visit from October 31-November 1. Notably, India and Portugal have grown mutually beneficial relations in all spheres, which have strengthened over time.

He is expected to meet the Portuguese leadership, members of the Portugal-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, and the Indo-Portuguese and Indian communities in Portugal, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Following his Portugal visit, EAM Jaishankar will travel to Italy on a bilateral visit from November 2-3. During his visit, EAM will meet his counterpart, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Minister of Defence and Minister for 'Made in Italy'. He is also expected to meet the top leadership of the country.

According to the MEA release, he will be addressing the Joint Session of the Senate's External Affairs and Defence Commission, and EU Affairs Commission, and the India-Italy Parliamentary Friendship Group, and will hold a meeting with the members of the Indian community.

India and Italy enjoy friendly and cordial relations and multifaceted bilateral cooperation. The relationship was elevated to 'Strategic Partnership' during the state visit of the Prime Minister of Italy in March this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor