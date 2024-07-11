Jaishankar presses Myanmar counterpart for return of unlawfully detained Indians; discusses insurgency

New Delhi [India], July 11 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asked Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister U Than Swe for the early release of unlawfully detained Indians by cyber scam gangs in Myanmar.

Jaishankar met his Myanmar counterpart on the sidelines of BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat, where he emphasised India's concerns over several critical issues.

"Met with DPM and FM U Than Swe of Myanmar on the sidelines of BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat. Shared our concerns regarding border stability and flow of displaced persons. Also spoke about issues of illegal narcotics and arms trade and activities of insurgent groups," said EAM Jaishankar in a post on X.

A significant point of contention raised by Jaishankar was the unlawful detention of Indians by cyber scam gangs in Myanmar. "Pressed strongly for the early return of Indians unlawfully detained," Jaishankar asserted, stressing India's firm stance on securing the release of its citizens from unlawful captivity.

India's commitment to Myanmar's democratic transition was also reaffirmed during the meeting. "India supports the return to democracy in Myanmar and engages all stakeholders in that regard," Jaishankar affirmed, indicating India's proactive role in promoting democratic principles in the region.

Jaishankar on Thursday welcomed colleagues from across the world for the second Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Foreign Ministers' Retreat.

On the sidelines of the retreat, Jaishankar also held tete-a-tete with his colleagues.

"Pleased to receive Sri Lanka MoS @TharakaBalasur1 on BIMSTEC FMs sidelines. Discussed our bilateral partnership," said EAM Jaishankar in a separate post on X.

"Pleased to meet @FMBhutan DN Dhungyel on the sidelines of BIMSTEC Retreat. Exchanged views on taking forward our unique ties of friendship and goodwill," he also posted on X.

The first edition of the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat was held in Thailand's Bangkok in July 2023.

BIMSTEC is a regional organization that connects countries around the Bay of Bengal to promote economic growth, trade, and cooperation in areas like transportation, energy, and counter-terrorism.

