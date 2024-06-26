Jaishankar raises concern over continued violence, instability on Myanmar border; urges early democratic transition

New Delhi [India], June 26 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Myanmar Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Than Swe and discussed India's deep concern at the impact of continuing violence and instability in Myanmar on its border.

The two ministers met on Wednesday as Myanmar minister Swe transited New Delhi.

"Met with Deputy PM and FM of Myanmar U Than Shwe as he transited New Delhi today. Discussed our deep concern at the impact of continuing violence and instability in Myanmar on our border," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

India is open to engaging all stakeholders in addressing this situation, Jaishankar stressed.

He further raised the issue of flagged illegal narcotics, arms smuggling and trafficking, terming them as "priority challenges".

"Particularly flagged illegal narcotics, arms smuggling and trafficking in persons as priority challenges," he said on X.

EAM urged an early return to democratic transition in Myanmar, emphasising that India stands ready to help in any manner.

"Sought cooperation for early return of Indian nationals trapped in Myawaddy. Pressed for credible security protection for our ongoing projects in the country. Urged early return to the path of democratic transition in Myanmar. India stands ready to help in any manner," he stated.

Earlier this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the government has decided to construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometre-long Indo-Myanmar border to facilitate better surveillance and ensure a patrol track along the border.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to fortifying national borders, Amit Shah announced that the government has chosen to erect a fence along the entire India-Myanmar border.

"The Modi government is committed to building impenetrable borders.It has decided to construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometer-long Indo-Myanmar border. To facilitate better surveillance, a patrol track along the border will also be paved," Home Minister posted on X.

The 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border, spanning Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, currently operates under the FMR, which permits individuals living near the India-Myanmar border to travel 16 km into each other's territories without a visa. Initiated in 2018, the FMR policy was a component of India's Act East policy.

As per FMR policy, those belonging to the hill tribes, being citizens of either India or Myanmar and residing within a 16 km radius on either side of the border, can cross with a border pass valid for one year, allowing a stay of up to two weeks per visit.

