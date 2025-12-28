Jaishankar remembers Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary for "sharp intellect" and "public service"

New Delhi [India], December 28 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday fondly remembered the late former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary, recalling his "sharp intellect, knowledge and unmatched drive for public service."

Jaitley passed away in August 2019 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi at the age of 66. He had opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, citing health reasons.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Fondly remember Shri Arun Jaitley ji on this Jayanti today. A mentor to so many, his sharp intellect, knowledge and unmatched drive for public service continue to inspire."

Fondly remember Shri Arun Jaitley ji on this Jayanti today. A mentor to so many, his sharp intellect, knowledge and unmatched drive for public service continue to inspire. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 28, 2025

The remembrance was echoed by Jaitley's family, with his wife Sangeeta Jaitley reflecting on the bond he shared with people who continue to gather at a park named after him.

Speaking to ANI, she said the park symbolises the affection and respect he earned over the years.

"He used to walk here. This place represents the affection of these people, who asked the government to have this park named after Arun Jaitley. They also installed a bust of him here as a tribute. His friends, morning walkers, party workers and leaders often gather here. They arrange tea and coffee, sit together, discuss him, and remember his legacy," she said.

Senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers also paid tribute to former Union Minister Jaitley on his birth anniversary, recalling his legacy, intellect and enduring influence on public life.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recalled Jaitley's stature as a parliamentarian, constitutional expert and legal mind.

In a post, Shah wrote, "Remembering Arun Jaitley Ji on his Jayanti. A peerless constitutional and legal expert and an orator par excellence, Jaitley Ji left an indelible legacy as a parliamentarian and will be remembered for his contribution to several landmark legal issues. His dedicated role in strengthening the party with his sharp legal acumen will live on, withstanding every test of time."

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri described Jaitley as a caring leader who played a key role in strengthening the party by guiding and supporting party workers.

"Today is Arun Jaitley's birth anniversary... Whether in matters of government or organisation, he was a caring leader who guided and protected party workers, took their concerns upon himself, and groomed them. The fact that the BJP is a strong force today is due to dedicated workers like Arun Jaitley, who worked tirelessly for the party's growth and development," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav also paid floral tributes at the statue of Arun Jaitley at Siri Fort in New Delhi.

Nadda, in a post on X, said Jaitley's leadership and far-sighted vision gave Indian politics and the economy a new direction.

"On the birth anniversary of senior BJP leader, former Union Finance Minister, 'Padma Vibhushan' Arun Jaitley ji, I offer my repeated salutations to him. Jaitley ji's able leadership and far-sighted vision provided a new direction to Indian politics and the economy. His unparalleled contributions to the building of a strong nation are worthy of reverence. For your unprecedented works and efforts towards the nation's progress and service to society, you will always remain memorable," Nadda said.

Arun Jaitley's political journey included several key roles at the Centre.

He first became a Cabinet Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2000 and later served as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.

In 2014, he was appointed Finance Minister in the first term of the Narendra Modi government.

During his tenure as Finance Minister, Jaitley introduced major structural changes, including the merger of the Railway Budget with the General Budget, advancing the Budget presentation to February 1, and moving towards a paperless Budget in line with the Digital India initiative.

These measures made the 2017 Budget notable for several firsts, including the presentation of the Economic Survey 2016-17 on January 31.

