Jaishankar, Saud co-chair 7th India-Nepal Joint Commission meeting
By ANI | Published: January 4, 2024 05:26 PM2024-01-04T17:26:04+5:302024-01-04T17:30:09+5:30
Kathmandu [Nepal], January 4 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Nepal counterpart NP Saud on Thursday co-chaired the seventh meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission.
The two leaders discussed various aspects of Nepal-India relations including economic relations, connectivity, trade and transit, power and water resources.
Established in 1987, the India-Nepal Joint Commission provides a platform for both ministers to review all aspects of the bilateral partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement earlier.
"Pleasure to have a bilateral meeting with the Minister for External Affairs of India Dr. S. Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar, today. We also co-chaired the 7th Meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission. We discussed various aspects of Nepal-India relations, under the thematic areas of economic relations, connectivity, trade & transit, power and water resources, education and culture and political matters among others," Nepal's Minister of Foreign Affairs posted on X.
Jaishankar arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday on a two-day visit.
Earlier in the day, Jaishankar called on Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal at his office at Singhadurbar Palace in Kathmandu and shared views on Nepal-India bilateral relations.
"Glad to welcome Hon. @DrSJaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, at my office, Singhadurbar. Exchanged substantive views on age-old, unique, and multifaceted Nepal-India relations," the Nepal PM posted on X about the meeting.
Jaishankar arrived in Nepal Thursday morning for his first visit of 2024.
Nepal Foreign Minister NP Saud will also host a dinner in honour of Jaishankar and members of his delegation, according to a statement released by Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Nepal is a "priority partner" of India under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy'.
