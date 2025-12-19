Jaishankar seeks Dutch support as India-EU FTA enters "decisive phase"

New Delhi [India], December 19 : India and the Netherlands on Friday held discussions to further strengthen cooperation in key strategic domains, including semiconductors, cyberspace and advanced technologies, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking Dutch support for the early conclusion of the India-European Union free trade agreement.

The talks took place during the visit of Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel, who also held meetings with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. During these engagements, the two sides focused on expanding defence and security cooperation and concluded a letter of intent on Thursday to provide a structured framework for collaboration in the defence sector.

Highlighting the breadth of the bilateral relationship, Jaishankar said India and the Netherlands already enjoy strong cooperation in areas such as agriculture, health, science and shipping, while emerging sectors offer fresh opportunities. Referring to future-oriented domains, he said there is scope for "raising the ambition of our relationship."

"Whether it is semiconductors, digital, cyberspace or life sciences, we would like to work more closely with you," he said.

Linking bilateral cooperation with India's engagement with Europe, Jaishankar referred to the advanced stage of negotiations between India and the EU on a trade pact. "We count on your support as we are moving to what I hope is a decisive phase in our negotiations with the EU on the free trade agreement," he said.

The discussions also covered regional and global developments, including the situation in Ukraine, South Asia and West Asia. Both sides condemned all forms of terrorism and underlined the need for enhanced international cooperation to address the challenge.

During the exchanges, van Weel described Russia's war in Ukraine as an "existential security issue" for Europe. "Ukraine cannot lose this war [as] Russia would then have control over Ukrainian territory and pose a lasting security threat to the European continent," he said.

Referring to efforts aimed at resolving the conflict, he said, "I've asked my counterparts to use their contacts with Russia to convey to them the message to come to the negotiating table and hopefully we can find a resolution on this."

The Dutch side also said Prime Minister Dick Schoof is expected to visit India next February to attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. It reiterated its invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the Netherlands as part of efforts to further strengthen bilateral ties.

