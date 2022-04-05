Jaishankar speaks with Blinken ahead of 2+2 dialogue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of the 2+2 dialogue.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that they discussed the latest developments pertaining to Ukraine.

"Spoke to @SecBlinken ahead of our 2+2 consultations. Discussed bilateral issues and latest developments pertaining to Ukraine," Jaishankar tweeted.

India and United States are scheduled to hold a 2+2 dialogue in Washington on April 11.

Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet their counterparts Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh will also have other meetings scheduled on the sidelines.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor