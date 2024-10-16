Jaishankar takes a morning walk at Indian High Commission in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 16 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is in Pakistan to attend a conclave of the Shangai Cooperation Organisaton was seen on Tuesday taking a morning walk at the Indian High Commission campus in Islamabad.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "A morning walk together with colleagues of Team @IndiainPakistan in our High Commission campus."

He also planted a sapling at the premises of the Indian High Commission here. He was accompanied by officials of the Indian High Commission.

Jaishankar arrived in the neighbouring country yesterday for a two-day visit to attend the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

On Tuesday, the EAM met with Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

In a post on X, he stated, "Delighted to meet PM @oyunerdenemn of Mongolia on the sidelines of SCO Summit. Discussed strengthening our bilateral partnership."

Jaishankar also attended the dinner hosted by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif yesterday. The pair shook hands and exchanged greetings as the latter welcomed the External Affairs Minister at the venue.

Upon his arrival at the Rawalpindi airport Jaishankar was warmly received at Nur Khan Airbase by Ilyas Mehmood Nizami, Director General (South Asia) of Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Children dressed in traditional attire presented him with flower bouquets.

The two-day meeting of SCO CHG, the second highest forum within the SCO, will be chaired by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the current chair of the Council.

Pakistan had assumed the rotating chair of the SCO CHG for 2023-24 at the previous meeting held in Bishkek on October 26, 2023, where the country was represented by then interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the meeting will focus on the trade and economic agenda of the organisation. Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation at the 23rd Meeting of the SCO.

