Jaishankar thanks Paraguan Prez for hospitality, conveys PM Modi's greetings to leader

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar who is on his visit to Paraguay as a part of his first-ever three-nation tour to South American countries, conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to the Paraguayan President, Marito Abdo and also thanked the leader for his hospitality.

Taking to Twitter, the EAM said, "Thank you, President, of the Republic of Paraguay @MaritoAbdo for receiving me. I conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister @narendramodi. I appreciate your guidance in further advancing our bilateral relationship and global partnership."

Jaishankar also addressed a business gathering at the Industrial Union of Paraguay as he thanked the Minister of Commerce and Industry of Paraguay, Luis Castiglioni for joining.

"Addressed a business gathering at the Industrial Union of Paraguay. Thank Minister of Commerce and Industry @LuisCastiglioni for joining," Jaishankar tweeted.

While S Jaishankar expressed confidence that Indian Businesses will be massively active in Paraguay, he valso invited the Paraguayan Business to explore opportunities in India, saying that the establishment of a resident Indian Embassy will spur an expansion of our economic engagement.

Trade and investment will be the focus of our bilateral activities, the EAM said.

Earlier, Jaishankar, who is on his first ever official visit to South America, unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay on Sunday and appreciated the Asuncion Municipality's decision to locate it at the prominent waterfront of the city. The External Affairs Minister also visited the historic Casa de la Independencia from where Paraguay's Independence movement started more than two centuries ago.

The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar is on an official visit to Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina from August 22-27. During his visit, in addition to bilateral engagements with his counterparts, External Affairs Minister will call on the top leadership in all three countries.

Jaishankar on Friday met with the Ambassadors from Latin American and Caribbean countries in New Delhi ahead of his visit to the region.

The Minister expressed gratitude to host the Ambassadors of LAC countries and was positive about the potential for growing cooperation between India and the South American and Caribbean countries and thanked the Ambassadors for their perspectives and insights into strengthening mutual relations and cooperation.

( With inputs from ANI )

