Jaishankar to embark on 3-day Italy visit, attend G7 Foreign Ministers' Outreach Session

New Delhi [India], November 24 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to embark on an official visit to Italy from Sunday. During his trip, Jaishankar will participate in the Outreach Session of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Fiuggi, Italy, where India has been invited as a guest country.

The Ministry of external Affairs (MEA) in a statement said, "External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, will undertake an official visit to Italy from November 24 to 26, 2024."

"EAM will travel to Fiuggi, Italy to participate in the Outreach session of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, where India has been invited as a guest country. He is also expected to meet his counterparts from Italy and other participating nations in the G7 related engagements and hold bilateral discussions during the visit," the statement added.

During the visit, the union minister will also participate in the 10th edition of the MED Mediterranean Dialogue in Rome, being organised by Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) in collaboration with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy. EAM will also inaugurate the new premises of the Embassy of India in Rome.

The conference on the Mediterranean, promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and ISPI is hosted annually in Rome. The MED Dialogues aim to rethink traditional approaches to the area, bringing in new ideas and suggestions as to draft a "positive agenda" for the region, which tackles security and socio-economic challenges through common visions. The MED community will reconvene in Rome on November 25-27.

Jaishankar had visited Italy from November 2-3, 2023, his first bilateral visit to Italy. The EAM and his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani reviewed the Strategic Partnership. Both sides signed agreements on Migration and Mobility Partnership, and Executive Programme on Cultural Cooperation for the period 2023-27.

Earlier on June 14 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 'Outreach Session' of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Italy.

PM Modi met Pope Francis upon reaching the Summit after he was welcomed by Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni as India participated as an 'Outreach Nation' in the G7 Summit.

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit, PM Modi met President Emmanuel Macron of France, then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine.

The summit took place at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. PM Modi is attended the summit at the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor