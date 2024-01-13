Jaishankar to embark on a two-day visit to Iran from Sunday

New Delhi [India], January 13 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a visit to Iran on January 14 as part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides.

"External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will visit Iran on 14-15 January 2024 as part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

During his visit, he will meet his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and will discuss bilateral, regional and global issues.

Moreover, political cooperation, connectivity initiatives and strong people-to-people ties will constitute important aspects of the agenda.

Recently, in November, the 18th India-Iran Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) were held in Tehran.

The Indian side was led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and the Iranian side was led by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri.

During the FOC, the two sides discussed a range of bilateral matters, including political, trade and economic, cultural, people-to-people ties, connectivity projects including Chabahar port, agriculture cooperation, and capacity building.

They also exchanged views on current pressing regional and global issues.

India and Iran share a millennia-long history of interactions. The contemporary relations between the two countries are marked by high-level exchanges, commercial cooperation, the connectivity paradigm and cultural and people-to-people ties.

Moreover, the last visit by Jaishankar was in July and August 2021, when he called on Iranian President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi.

