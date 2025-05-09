Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secy Lammy hold discussions centered around countering terrorism

New Delhi [India], May 9 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Friday with discussions between the two leaders centred around countering terrorism.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, "Had a phone call with UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy this afternoon. Our discussions centered around countering terrorism, for which there must be zero-tolerance."

The talks between the two leaders come amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others.

In retaliation, the Indian Armed Forces on May 7 carried out precision strikes at the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Operation Sindoor, launched by Indian forces, targeted nine terror sites, which were successfully hit.

The strikes, executed between 1:05 am and 1:30 am on Wednesday, involved a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeting key facilities like the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) bases in Pakistan as well as PoJK.

During the intervening night of May 8 and 9, the Indian Army successfully repelled and decisively responded to multiple drone attacks and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (Loc) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army stated.

In a post on X on Friday, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated that the drone attacks were "effectively neutralised" and the ceasefire violations were appropriately responded to. The ADG PI also noted that the successful retaliation by the Indian Armed Forces was also under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in the early hours of Wednesday, during which the Armed Forces neutralised nine terror camps in Pakistan and the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force," the Indian Army stated.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army had shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during the large-scale counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders (IB), sources told ANI. The operation was launched after Pakistan made failed attempts to send multiple swarm drones into Indian territory across different locations.

