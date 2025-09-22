Jaishankar, US State Secy agree to cooperate in 'priority areas' at UNGA sidelines

New York [US], September 22 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio where the two covered a range of issues of concern.

Jaishankar said the two agreed on the importance of sustained engagement in priority areas.

In a post on X, he said, "Good to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio this morning in New York. Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas. We will remain in touch."

Good to meet @SecRubio this morning in New York. Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas. We will remain in touch. 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/q31vCxaWel — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 22, 2025

The two leaders warmly shook hands as they met on the UNGA session sidelines.

This meeting marks their first face-to-face interaction since trade tensions escalated after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Indian goods over India's purchase of Russian oil.

The meeting is part of a continuing effort to strengthen India-US ties, which had come under strain in recent months but have since shown signs of recovery.

India and the US are working towards concluding a trade agreement, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal leading a delegation for talks in Washington. US President Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in July amid trade talks between the two countries and later imposed another 25 per cent tariff on the purchase of Russian oil. The countries have resumed talks for a mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

According to a release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, "positive discussions were held" during the September 16 visit of officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative to India, and both sides agreed to intensify efforts towards finalising a deal.

The two leaders last met in Washington in July for the 10th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting and had also held discussions earlier in January this year. However, the upcoming bilateral meeting will be their first face-to-face interaction since trade frictions flared up after President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods over the purchase of Russian oil.

The United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week in 2025, which marks the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80), will be held in New York from 23-29 September 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor