Jaishankar visits Australian War Memorial in Canberra

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday visited the Australian War Memorial in Canberra and laid a wreath in honour of all those who made the supreme sacrifice including Private Nain Singh Sailani.

"Visited the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Laid a wreath in honour of all those who made the supreme sacrifice including Private Nain Singh Sailani," he tweeted.

Jaishankar arrived in Canberra on Monday "to a Tiranga welcome" as he prepares to hold talks with the top leadership of Australia to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator the Hon Penny Wong welcomed External Affairs Minister to Sydney for the annual Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue.

Australia and India are Comprehensive Strategic Partners, we are Quad partners and most fundamentally, we share the Indo-Pacific region.

"We have a shared interest and a shared ambition in a stable and prosperous region where sovereignty is respected. For Australia, our partnership with India is a critical part of shaping the region we want," the senator said in the statement.

At the Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue, both the leaders discussed accelerating and deepening economic ties, including through our Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement.

"We also discussed strengthening our people to people ties and education links, reinforcing our defence and security cooperation and enhancing our climate change and new clean energy engagement, including through the Quad," Hon Penny Wong said in the statement.

Both of them also agreed to expand our diplomatic footprints, with Australia recommitting to open a Consulate-General in Bengaluru, and India planning an additional consulate in Australia.

It is EAM's second visit to Australia this year, the first was in February 2022 to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Melbourne. The external affairs minister will also be meeting the Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Richard Marles.

( With inputs from ANI )

