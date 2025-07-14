Jaishankar, Wang Yi review India-China ties; stress people-centric steps and border stability

Beijing [China], July 14 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart, CPC Politburo Member and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on Monday in Beijing, as part of his ongoing visit to China.

During the meeting, the ministers reviewed the state of the India-China bilateral relationship. They took note of the recent progress made by the two sides to stabilise and rebuild ties, placing priority on people-centric engagements, including activities to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, according to the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Jaishankar appreciated the Chinese side's cooperation in the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. Both sides agreed to take additional practical steps, including travel to each other's countries and enhancing direct flight connectivity, to facilitate people-to-people exchanges.

Jaishankar highlighted the positive impact of peace and tranquillity on the border for the smooth development of bilateral relations and supported continued efforts towards de-escalation and border management, added the release.

He underlined the need for cooperation on trans-border rivers, including the resumption of the provision of hydrological data by the Chinese side. He also raised the issue of restrictive trade measures and roadblocks to economic cooperation.

The two ministers also discussed regional and global issues of common interest. Jaishankar expressed India's support to the Chinese side for a successful SCO Presidency.

The discussions were described as constructive and forward-looking. The ministers agreed to remain in touch, including through bilateral visits and meetings.

During the course of the day, Jaishankar also called on China's Vice President Han Zheng and met with Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao.

Jaishankar will travel to Tianjin on Tuesday for the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers and attend other events related to the SCO.

