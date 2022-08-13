Jaishankar wishes people of Central African Republic on their Independence Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday extended greetings to the Government and people of the Central African Republic on their Independence Day.

In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Warm greetings to Foreign Minister Sylvie Baipo Temon and the Government and people of Central African Republic on their Independence Day."

Earlier known as Ubangi-Shari, the Central African Republic, a landlocked country in Central Africa gained independence from France on August 13, 1960.

India and the Central African Republic [CAR] enjoy friendly relations. CAR has supported India's candidature at various international forums. Both countries are keen to strengthen the existing relations.

The two countries have signed various Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs), including the MOU for setting up an IT Centre for Excellence in Bangui signed in March 2010. Foreign Office Consultation signed on September 3, 2010. MOU for setting up two learning stations under the Hole-in-Wall Computer Education project was signed on September 3, 2010.

The first Foreign Office Consultations between two Ministries of Foreign Affairs was held in the capital Bangui on January 17, 2011. Issues of bilateral interest and ways to expand trade, investment and technical cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

CAR was the guest country at the 8th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on India Africa Project Partnership in New Delhi in March 2012. Central African Prime Minister Faustin-Archange Touadera led a high-level delegation including 6 Cabinet ministers - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Transport, Minister of Energy and Hydraulic, Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Minister of Commerce, and Minister and Director of Cabinet of President, along with senior officials and members of the Chambers of Commerce of CAR attended the Conclave.

Trade between the two countries grew from USD 1.13 million in 2004-05 to USD 10 million in 2015-16. India exported USD 9.17 million worth of goods to CAR and imported USD 830,000 in 2015-16.

In 2020, India exported USD 21.5M to the Central African Republic. The main products that India exported to the Central African Republic are Packaged Medicaments (USD 10.4M), Electrical Transformers (USD 3M), and Vaccines, blood, antisera, toxins and cultures (USD 1.7M).

During the last 25 years, the exports of India to the Central African Republic have increased at an annualized rate of 17.4 per cent, from USD 391k in 1995 to USD 21.5M in 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

