Jaishankar wishes people of Norway on Constitution Day, expresses commitment to advance "multifaceted partnership"

New Delhi [India], May 17 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday extended warm wishes to his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide and the people of Norway on the occasion of their Constitution Day, reaffirming India's commitment to advancing the "multifaceted partnership" between the two nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Warm felicitations to FM @EspenBarthEide, the Government and people of Norway on their Constitution Day. Committed to advancing our multifaceted partnership."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1923590860081352784

Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, also extended wishes to people on Norway's Constitution Day.

"Hipp Hipp Hurra Gratulerer med dagen til Norge! It's our #ConstitutionDay today! Greetings to all those celebrating around the world," Stener posted on X.

https://x.com/NorwayAmbIndia/status/1923597236006527282

Earlier on May 9, EAM S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide and discussed India's response to counter terrorism.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Spoke with FM Espen Barth Eide of Norway. Discussed India's targeted and measured response to counter terrorism."

As many as 26 people were killed and several others were injured in a terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

Earlier in April, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, held a bilateral meeting with the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Espen Barth Eide. During the meeting, they discussed the implementation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement.

"We discussed the implementation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), strengthening bilateral ties, and boosting trade and investment between our nations," Piyush Goyal wrote on X after the meeting.

The India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) was signed on March 10, 2024. EFTA comprises Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. EFTA is an intergovernmental organisation set up in 1960 for the promotion of free trade and economic integration for the benefit of its four Member States.

Notably, India's economic and commercial ties with Norway are on the upswing. There has been a spurt in trade, investments, technology transfer, and other contacts, according to the Indian Embassy in Norway. The current growth in Indo-Norwegian eco-commercial ties has been fuelled by common interest in sectors like deep offshore, shipping, hydroelectricity, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and light consumer goods.

Norwegian IT companies are also considering offshoring their business to India or investing in Indian start-ups. According to the Indian Embassy in Norway, knowledge and technology sharing is another important facet of the Indo-Norwegian relationship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor