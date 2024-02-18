Jaishankar's brief interaction with Chinese counterpart in Munich

New Delhi, Feb 18 External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi had a brief conversation on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The interaction took place on Saturday when Jaishankar was going to the stage for a panel discussion and Wang was walking down the podium

The impromptu interaction comes after months of no communication between the two countries.

Last time the two leaders met in Indonesia on the sidelines of ASEAN meet in July 2023.

The Security Conference, an annual conference on global security issues, began in Munich on Friday.

Jaishankar has already met UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Peru Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea on the sidelines of the conference.

