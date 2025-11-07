Jakarta Blast: 54 Injured During Friday Prayers at School Mosque

Dozens of people were injured when an explosion took place during Friday prayers at a mosque located inside a school complex in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta. City police chief Asep Edi Suheri said during a televised press briefing that officers were investigating the source of the blast. A total of 54 injured individuals were taken to hospitals, with cases ranging from minor wounds to serious burns. Footage on KompasTV and MetroTV showed ambulances positioned at the scene and the surrounding area sealed off by police lines. Despite the injuries, images indicated the mosque did not sustain extensive structural damage.

Sebuah ledakan terjadi di Sekolah Menengah Atas Negeri (SMAN) 72 Kelapa Gading, Jakarta Utara, pada Jumat (7/11) siang. Insiden ini menyebabkan puluhan orang mengalami luka-luka.



Kapolda Metro Jaya, Irjen Pol Asep Edi Suheri, mendatangi lokasi perawatan korban di RS Islam… pic.twitter.com/v1XenELM8s — METRO TV (@Metro_TV) November 7, 2025

The incident occurred on November 7, as reported by Reuters, while Friday prayers were underway. Shortly after, police chief Asep confirmed that authorities were gathering information and assessing the situation. “The initial data we have received indicates that there are approximately 54 individuals affected. Some have minor injuries, some moderate, and some have already been discharged,” he told reporters. Preliminary investigations suggested that materials found at the location — including a body vest, firearms, and suspected bomb components — raised concerns of potential links to militant activities. Authorities remain cautious as they review evidence and statements from witnesses.

❗️Explosion Rocks Mosque Inside Jakarta School Complex



At least 54 people, including children and teachers, were injured after an explosion tore through a mosque inside a school complex in North Jakarta during Friday prayers, according to police.



The blast occurred within a… pic.twitter.com/uu1kmbY0e6 — RT_India (@RT_India_news) November 7, 2025

Also Read: Delhi Airport: Over 300 Domestic and International Flights Delayed Due Technical Issues in ATC; Air India, and IndiGo Airlines Issue Travel Advisory

KompasTV broadcast Asep repeating, “The initial data we have received indicates that there are approximately 54 individuals affected.” He further clarified, “Some have minor injuries, some moderate, and some have already been discharged.” Police sealed off the complex and “were processing the crime scene,” he said, noting that specialists were analyzing items recovered from the site. To assist families searching for loved ones, help desks were established at Cempaka Putih Islamic Hospital Jakarta and Yarsi Hospital. Asep added, “We are still investigating, as this incident just occurred,” emphasizing that more details will be released once the inquiry progresses