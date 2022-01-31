Jal Jeevan Mission: Over 5 cr households provided tap water supply

New Delhi, Jan 31 As on January 2, 2022, a total of 5,51,93,885 households have been provided with tap water supply since the start of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in 2019, as per the Economic Survey 2021-22 tabled in the Parliament on Monday.

Six states and Union Territories have achieved the coveted status of 100 per cent tap water supply Goa, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Haryana.

Equivalently, 83 districts, 1,016 blocks, 62,749 panchayats and 1,28,893 villages have achieved the 100 per cent tap water supply status.

The status on August 15, 2019 and January 2, 2022 exhibited the impressive rate of progress in providing Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) to households across the country, the SUrvey noted.

In 2019, out of about 18.93 crore families in rural areas, around 3.23 crore (17 per cent) families had tap water connection at in their homes.

Rolled out in August 2019, JJM envisions to provide adequate safe drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households in rural India by 2024.

The goal of the Mission is to enable every rural household to get assured supply of potable-piped water at a service level of 55 litre per capita per day (lpcd) regularly on long-term basis and also to ensure functionality of the tap water connections.

The total outlay for the Mission is Rs 3.60 lakh crore.

