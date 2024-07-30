Jamaat-e-Islami seeks Pak PM Shehbaz's guarantee on demands, as sit-in enters day 5

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 : As the protest sit-in entered the fifth day on Tuesday, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) continued to seek Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's guarantee on their demands, ARY News reported citing sources.

JI has claimed that the response from the government has been delayed.

Notably, Jamaat-e-Islami has remained strong-willed about the 10 demands which they presented to the government.

As per party sources, they remain firm on their demands and have been promised a meeting with the delegation.

According to ARY News, a three-member government delegation which includes the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, the Minister for Energy Awais Leghari, and the Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry called on the JI top leadership on Saturday.

An invitation was also put forward by the delegation for the talks.

It is pertinent to note that the JI has asked for a guarantee from Shehbaz Sharif for the negotiations. The party has said that whatever agreement is reached between the government and the JI should have the Pakistani premier's signatures, according to ARY News.

Some of the demands that are kept by JI for the federal government include a 20 per cent reduction in prices of food commodities, and electricity and gas tariffs.

The party has also demanded the withdrawal of an increase in taxes on the salaried class and the imposition of taxes on the privileged class.

Moreover, they have also called on the Shehbaz Sharif-led government to end the Petroleum Development Levy on all petroleum products and withdraw increases in prices of these products, as well as a reduction in taxes such as on agriculture and industrial sectors.

